Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesWorking with Microorganisms
2:01 minutes
Problem 26
Textbook Question

Devise an experiment to identify bacteria that are auxotrophic and unable to produce two amino acids, lysine (lys) and valine (val). The auxotrophic bacteria are in a pool of bacteria in which all the other bacteria are prototrophic. The genotype of the auxotrophs is lys⁻ val⁻. Describe each step in the experiment, identify the constituents in any growth medium or growth plates you propose, and identify the results that will conclusively identify bacteria that are lys⁻ val⁻.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
9:35m

Watch next

Master Bacteria in the Laboratory with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:35
Bacteria in the Laboratory
Kylia Goodner
168
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.