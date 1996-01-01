Working with Microorganisms Practice Problems
If a bacterial colony grows on a nutrient-specific minimal-medium plate, it indicates that the colony is ________ for the nutrient that is present in that medium.
Which of the following claims about the increase of bacteria with antibiotic resistance is accurate?
Auxotrophic bacteria require nutrients that are not synthesized by the organism and must be taken from the environment in order to grow and reproduce. Which of the following bacterial strains is/are auxotrophic?
In genetic engineering, auxotrophic bacteria can be used as selectable markers. Which of the following is an advantage of utilizing auxotrophic bacteria in this way?
A bacterial strain that can thrive on complete medium but not on minimal medium is termed:
Chemically defined media are _______ media that precisely meet an organism's nutritional needs, whereas _______ media are rich cultures that provide microorganisms access to a wide variety of nutrients and other growth stimuli.
The exchange of genetic material from one bacterial cell to another through direct contact or a bridge-like connection is termed: