Which of the following statements best describes the inheritance of sex-linked genes in humans?
A
Sex-linked genes are located on the X or Y chromosomes and often show different inheritance patterns in males and females.
B
Sex-linked genes are inherited only from the father to the son.
C
Sex-linked genes are found only on autosomes and are inherited equally by both sexes.
D
Sex-linked genes are always dominant and never recessive.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sex-linked genes are genes located on the sex chromosomes, which in humans are the X and Y chromosomes.
Recognize that because males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY), and females have two X chromosomes (XX), the inheritance patterns of genes on these chromosomes differ between males and females.
Recall that genes on the X chromosome can show different patterns of inheritance because males have only one copy of the X chromosome, so recessive alleles on the X chromosome are more likely to be expressed in males.
Note that sex-linked genes are not inherited only from the father to the son, since sons inherit the Y chromosome from the father and the X chromosome from the mother.
Understand that sex-linked genes are not found on autosomes (non-sex chromosomes), and they can be either dominant or recessive, so statements claiming otherwise are incorrect.
