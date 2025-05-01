Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the primary role of messenger RNA (mRNA) in gene expression?
A
It delivers specific amino acids to the ribosome by matching its anticodon to codons on the RNA template.
B
It carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as a template for protein synthesis.
C
It forms the core structural and catalytic components of the ribosome during translation.
D
It removes introns from pre-mRNA by catalyzing RNA splicing reactions in the nucleus.
Understand that gene expression involves the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, typically a protein.
Recognize that messenger RNA (mRNA) is synthesized during transcription, where it copies the genetic code from DNA in the nucleus.
Know that the primary role of mRNA is to carry this genetic information from the DNA in the nucleus to the ribosome in the cytoplasm.
At the ribosome, mRNA serves as a template that dictates the specific sequence of amino acids to be assembled into a protein during translation.
Differentiate mRNA's role from other RNA types: transfer RNA (tRNA) delivers amino acids, ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the ribosome's structure and catalyzes peptide bond formation, and small nuclear RNA (snRNA) is involved in RNA splicing.
