Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
2:22 minutes
Problem 14b
Textbook Question

Dr. Ara B. Dopsis has an idea he thinks will be a boon to agriculture. He wants to create the 'pomato,' a hybrid between a tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) that has 12 chromosomes and a potato (Solanum tuberosum) that has 48 chromosomes. Dr. Dopsis is hoping his new pomato will have tuber growth like a potato and the fruit production of a tomato. He joins a haploid gamete from each species to form a hybrid and then induces doubling of chromosome number. How many chromosomes will the hybrid have before chromosome doubling?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
4:18m

Watch next

Master Duplications with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:18
Duplications
Kylia Goodner
148
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.