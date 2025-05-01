Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a type of RNA found in cells?
A
tRNA (transfer RNA)
B
rRNA (ribosomal RNA)
C
dRNA (deoxyribonucleic acid)
D
mRNA (messenger RNA)
1
Step 1: Understand the types of RNA commonly found in cells. These include tRNA (transfer RNA), rRNA (ribosomal RNA), and mRNA (messenger RNA). Each type has a specific role in protein synthesis.
Step 2: Recall that RNA stands for ribonucleic acid, which is a nucleic acid involved in various cellular processes, especially related to gene expression and protein synthesis.
Step 3: Recognize that dRNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is not a standard type of RNA. Instead, it resembles the name for DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), which is a different molecule responsible for storing genetic information.
Step 4: Differentiate between RNA and DNA by their sugar components: RNA contains ribose sugar, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar. This difference is fundamental and reflected in their names.
Step 5: Conclude that since dRNA is not a recognized RNA type and is more similar to DNA, it is the correct answer as the option that is NOT a type of RNA found in cells.
