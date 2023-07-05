Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMonohybrid Cross
2:23 minutes
Problem 12a
Textbook Question

Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny: 3/4 brown : 1/4 yellow

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
51
Was this helpful?
1:20m

Watch next

Master Monohybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
10:20
Monohybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
250
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.