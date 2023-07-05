Skip to main content
Genetics11. TranslationThe Genetic Code
Problem 3b
Assuming the genetic code is a triplet, what effect would the addition or loss of two nucleotides have on the reading frame? The addition or loss of three, six, or nine nucleotides?

