Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceVariations of Dominance
6:36 minutes
Problem 17
Textbook Question

The coat color in mink is controlled by two codominant alleles at a single locus. Red coat color is produced by the genotype R₁R₁, silver coat by the genotype R₁R₂, and platinum color by R₂R₂. White spotting of the coat is a recessive trait found with the genotype ss. Solid coat color is found with the S– genotype.

Two crosses are made between mink. Cross 1 is the cross of a solid, silver mink to one that is solid, platinum. Cross 2 is between a spotted, silver mink and one that is solid, silver. The progeny are described in the table below. Use these data to determine the genotypes of the parents in each cross. 

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
4:37m

Watch next

Master Variations on Dominance with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:37
Variations on Dominance
Kylia Goodner
182
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.