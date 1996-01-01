Variations of Dominance Practice Problems
If we cross white (A) and red (a) flowers and the offspring followed codominance, what color can we expect among heterozygous offspring?
The ABO blood group consists of three alleles, namely, IA, IB, and i. Which of the following genotypes can produce blood type O?
If we cross a red cow and a white cow and produce a red cow with white spots, what type of dominance pattern is exhibited in this case?
If we cross a purpled-flower pea plant and a white-flower pea plant and produce F1 progeny. Which of the following traits might be present for us to conclude that they display incomplete dominance?
We can observe that in tomatoes, some are large and red while there are some that are small and orange. This type of dominance is considered:
Suppose gene A and gene B are responsible for the purple coloration of the pea's flower. Gene A converts the colorless substrate into another colorless product. The colorless product is further converted into a visible pigment by gene B which results in the flower's purple color. This type of gene relationship is considered as:
The ________ mutation is a type of gain-of-function mutation in which novel gene activities are acquired.
Suppose we have B alleles which are responsible for a fruit's yellow (BB/Bb) and green (bb) color at a certain locus. In the second locus, a dominant A allele which prevents pigmentation production is also present. If upon crossing, the fruits produced are color white, this event is considered as:
Which of the following statements is true about genes undergoing hypermorphic mutations?
The type of dominance in which both alleles are expressed in heterozygous individuals.
In cattles, the polled (absence of horn) condition is dominant over horned, and the coat color is controlled by two codominant alleles. The genotype RR produces red coat color, RW produces roan, and WW produces white. A dairy farmer crossed polled roan bulls with polled white cows on his farm, and the following offspring were produced:
Determine the genotype of the bulls and the cows used by the dairy farmer for crossing.
A female with type A (IAIO) and MN blood marries a man with type B (IBIO) and M blood. Identify the proportion of the offspring that will have type AB and MN blood.
What is the phenotypic ratio of the offspring when two Mirabilis Jalapa plants with pink-colored flowers are crossed?
In guinea pigs, four alleles control the coat color and the order of dominance is as follows: C (full color) > ck (sepia) > cd (cream) > ca (albino). What proportion of offspring will be albino if a full color male is crossed with a sepia female, both of which have one albino parent?
H-Bombay blood group is a recessive phenotype, and mutations in the FUT1 gene are the cause of this blood group as it controls the synthesis of H antigen on RBC surfaces. Determine the percentage of offspring with the H-Bombay blood group when both the parents have blood group O and are heterozygous for the FUT1 gene.
FUT1 gene encodes the antigens found on the surface of RBC, while FUT2 encodes those found on mucosal tissue and saliva cells. Individuals who have mutations in both alleles of the FUT2 gene are non-secretors. Determine the percentage of secretors when a heterozygous secretor female with type O blood group marries a "non-secretor' male with type O blood group.
If a patient with an unknown blood type needs an immediate blood transfusion, which blood type is safe to use?
If the father has blood type A (with AO genotype) and the mother has blood type B (with BO genotype), their offspring will have the following blood type:
A red snapdragon flower is cross-pollinated with a white snapdragon flower. The resulting offspring are four pink flowers with heterozygous genotypes. This is considered:
Achondroplasia is not lethal both at heterozygous and homozygous dominant states. However, when the individual is homozygous recessive, it can cause death in the embryo. This is an example of:
The process in which several genes work together to influence particular characteristics is called: