Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageChi Square and Linkage
Multiple Choice

Black(B) rabbit coat colors are dominant to white(b) coat colors. Long hair (H) is dominant to short hair (h). A breeder crosses a rabbit homozygous for white, short hair with a homozygous black rabbit with long hair. The F1 is backcrossed to the rabbit with white, short hair and the following progeny are produced. Use the chi-square test to answer the following questions.

What are the expected offspring numbers if the two genes are not linked, and therefore assort independently? 

91
1
7:33m

Watch next

Master Chi Square and Linkage with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:33
Chi Square and Linkage
Kylia Goodner
218
4
7
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.