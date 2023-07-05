Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceOverview of interacting Genes
3:29 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question

In selective breeding experiments, it is frequently observed that the strains respond to artificial selection for many generations, with the selected phenotype changing in the desired direction. Often, however, the response to artificial selection reaches a plateau after many generations, and the phenotype no longer changes as it did in past generations. What is the genetic explanation for the plateau phenomenon?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
7:56m

Watch next

Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:56
Interacting Genes Overview
Kylia Goodner
221
1
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.