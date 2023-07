Symbiodinium minutum is a dinoflagellate with a genome size that encodes more than 40,000 protein-coding genes. In contrast, the genome of Plasmodium falciparum has only a little more than 5000 protein-coding genes. Both Symbiodinium and Plasmodium are members of the Alveolate lineage of eukaryotes. What might be the cause of such a wide variation in their genome sizes?