Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceVariations of Dominance
2:21 minutes
Problem 14a
Flower color in snapdragons results from the amount of the pigment anthocyanin in the petals. Red flowers are produced by plants that have full anthocyanin production, and ivory-colored flowers are produced by plants that lack the ability to produce anthocyanin. The allele An1 has full activity in anthocyanin production, and the allele An2 is a null allele. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, a famous genetic researcher, crosses pure-breeding red snapdragons to pure-breeding ivory snapdragons and produces F₁ progeny plants that have pink flowers. He proposes that this outcome is the result of incomplete dominance, and he crosses the F₁ to test his hypothesis. What phenotypes does Dr. Dopsis predict will be found in the F₂, and in what proportions?

Verified Solution
