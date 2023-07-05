Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
Problem 44b
Situs inversus is a congenital condition in which the major visceral organs are reversed from their normal positions. Investigations into the genetics of this abnormality revealed that individuals with at least one dominant allele (SI) of an autosomal gene are normal but, surprisingly, of individuals that are homozygous for a recessive allele (si), 1/2 are situs inversus and 1/2 are normal.

What genotypes and phenotypes are expected in progeny from a cross of two si si individuals?

