Genetics13. Gene Regulation in EukaryotesOverview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
Problem 26
Mutations in the low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) gene are a primary cause of familial hypercholesterolemia. One such mutation is a SNP in exon 12 of the LDLR. In premenopausal women, but not in men or postmenopausal women, this SNP leads to skipping of exon 12 and production of a truncated nonfunctional protein. It is hypothesized that this SNP compromises a splice enhancer [Zhu et al. (2007). Hum Mol Genet. 16:1765–1772]. What are some possible ways in which this SNP can lead to this defect, but only in premenopausal women?

