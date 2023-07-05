The gene causing Coffin–Lowry syndrome (OMIM 303600) was recently identified and mapped on the human X chromosome. Coffin–Lowry syndrome is a rare disorder affecting brain morphology and development. It also produces skeletal and growth abnormalities, as well as abnormalities of motor control. Coffin–Lowry syndrome affects males who inherit a mutation of the X-linked gene. Most carrier females show no symptoms of the disease but a few carriers do. These carrier females are always less severely affected than males. Offer an explanation for this finding.