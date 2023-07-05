Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationInduced Mutations
3:11 minutes
Problem 5b
Textbook Question

In March 2011 an earthquake measuring approximately 9.0 on the Richter scale struck Fukushima, Japan. Several nuclear reactors at the Fukushima Daichii Nuclear Power Plant were damaged, and nuclear core meltdown occurred. A massive release of radiation accompanied damage to the plant, and 5 years later the incidence of thyroid cancer in children exposed to the radiation was determined to be well over 100 times more frequent than expected without radiation exposure. DNA damage and mutations resulting from radiation exposure are suspected of causing this increased cancer rate. Do you think it is possible that significant increases in the incidence of other types of cancer will occur in the future among people who were exposed to the Fukushima radiation? Why?

