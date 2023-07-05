Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsAllelic Frequency Changes
Problem 35
The following is a partial pedigree of the British royal family. The family contains several inbred individuals and a number of inbreeding pathways. Carefully evaluate the pedigree, and identify the pathways and common ancestors that produce inbred individuals A (Alice in generation IV), B (George VI in generation VI), and C (Charles in generation VIII).

