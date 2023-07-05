A wild-type trihybrid soybean plant is crossed to a pure-breeding soybean plant with the recessive phenotypes pale leaf (l), oval seed (r), and short height (t). The results of the three-point test cross are shown below. Traits not listed are wild type.



Phenotype Number

Pale 648

Pale, oval 64

Pale, short 10

Pale, oval, short 102

Oval 6

Oval, short 618

Short 84

Wild type 98

1630



Calculate the recombination frequencies between the adjacent genes.