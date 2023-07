A woman, S.R., had a maternal grandfather with hemophilia A (OMIM 306700), an X-linked recessive condition that reduces blood clotting. S.R.'s maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents are free of the condition, as are her partner, his parents, and his grandparents. S.R. has no siblings. She wants to know the chance that a son of hers will have the condition. What is that probability?