Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics11. TranslationThe Genetic Code
3:40 minutes
Problem 33
Textbook Question

Diagram a eukaryotic gene containing three exons and two introns, the pre-mRNA and mature mRNA transcript of the gene, and a partial polypeptide that contains the following sequences and features. Carefully align the nucleic acids, and locate each sequence or feature on the appropriate molecule.

a. The AG and GU dinucleotides corresponding to intron-exon junctions
b. The +1 nucleotide
c. The 5' UTR and the 3' UTR
d. The start codon sequence
e. A stop codon sequence
f. A codon sequence for the amino acids Gly-His-Arg at the end of exon 1 and a codon sequence for the amino acids Leu-Trp-Ala at the beginning of exon 2

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
11:43m

Watch next

Master The Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
11:43
The Genetic Code
Kylia Goodner
258
1
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.