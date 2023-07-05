Diagram a eukaryotic gene containing three exons and two introns, the pre-mRNA and mature mRNA transcript of the gene, and a partial polypeptide that contains the following sequences and features. Carefully align the nucleic acids, and locate each sequence or feature on the appropriate molecule.



a. The AG and GU dinucleotides corresponding to intron-exon junctions

b. The +1 nucleotide

c. The 5' UTR and the 3' UTR

d. The start codon sequence

e. A stop codon sequence

f. A codon sequence for the amino acids Gly-His-Arg at the end of exon 1 and a codon sequence for the amino acids Leu-Trp-Ala at the beginning of exon 2