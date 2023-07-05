A couple with European ancestry seeks genetic counseling before having children because of a history of cystic fibrosis (CF) in the husband's family. ASO testing for CF reveals that the husband is heterozygous for the Δ508 mutation and that the wife is heterozygous for the R117 mutation. You are the couple's genetic counselor. When consulting with you, they express their conviction that they are not at risk for having an affected child because they each carry different mutations and cannot have a child who is homozygous for either mutation. What would you say to them?