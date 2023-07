An organism has alleles R₁ and R₂ on one pair of homologous chromosomes, and it has alleles T₁ and T₂ on another pair. Diagram these pairs of homologs at the end of metaphase I, the end of telophase I, and the end of telophase II, and show how meiosis in this organism produces gametes in expected Mendelian proportions. Assume no crossover between homologous chromosomes.