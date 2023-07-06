Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMendel's Experiments and Laws
Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.

Using the allele symbols A and a, B and b, and D and d to represent alleles at segregating genes, give the genotypes of parental and F₁ plants in each cross. 

