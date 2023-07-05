In studies of recombination between mutants 1 and 2 from Problem 21, the results shown in the following table were obtained.
Strain Dilution Plaques Phenotypes
E. coli B 10⁻⁷ 4 r
E. coli K12 10⁻² 8 +
Mutant 7 (Problem 21) failed to complement any of the other mutants (1–6). Define the nature of mutant 7.
