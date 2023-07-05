Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesBacteriophage Genetics
1:45 minutes
Problem 22g
Textbook Question

In studies of recombination between mutants 1 and 2 from Problem 21, the results shown in the following table were obtained. Strain Dilution Plaques Phenotypes E. coli B 10⁻⁷ 4 r E. coli K12 10⁻² 8 + Mutant 7 (Problem 21) failed to complement any of the other mutants (1–6). Define the nature of mutant 7.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
14
Was this helpful?
3:44m

Watch next

Master Plaques and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
03:44
Plaques and Experiments
Kylia Goodner
131
2
2
06:04
Mapping Bacteriophages
Kylia Goodner
106
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.