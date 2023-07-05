Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsMethods for Analyzing DNA
4:14 minutes
Problem 7c
Textbook Question

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. In the 'C' column, label the DNA bands contributed by the mother with 'M' and the DNA bands contributed by the father with 'F.'

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:40m

Watch next

Master Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:40
Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA
Kylia Goodner
103
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.