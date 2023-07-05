Skip to main content
Genetics19. Cancer GeneticsCancer Mutations
Problem 22
Genetic tests that detect mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 tumor-suppressor genes are widely available. These tests reveal a number of mutations in these genes—mutations that have been linked to familial breast cancer. Assume that a young woman in a suspected breast cancer family takes the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic tests and receives negative results. That is, she does not test positive for the mutant alleles of BRCA1 or BRCA2. Can she consider herself free of risk for breast cancer?

Master Cancer Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Cancer Mutations
Kylia Goodner
