Given that maternal Bicoid activates the expression of hunchback (see Figure 18.7), what would be the consequence of adding extra copies of the bicoid gene by transgenic means to a wild-type female with two copies, thus creating a female fly with three or four copies of the bicoid gene? How would hunchback expression be altered? What about the expression of other gap genes and pair-rule genes?
