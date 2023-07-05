Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentDevelopmental Patterning Genes
3:49 minutes
Problem 14a
Textbook Question

Given that maternal Bicoid activates the expression of hunchback (see Figure 18.7), what would be the consequence of adding extra copies of the bicoid gene by transgenic means to a wild-type female with two copies, thus creating a female fly with three or four copies of the bicoid gene? How would hunchback expression be altered? What about the expression of other gap genes and pair-rule genes?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
11:19m

Watch next

Master Segmentation Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
11:19
Segmentation Genes
Kylia Goodner
72
2
1
02:34
Plant HOX genes
Kylia Goodner
86
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.