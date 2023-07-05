Skip to main content
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsMethods for Analyzing DNA
Problem 5a
Using the genomic libraries in Problem 4, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells. Assuming the human genome is 3x10⁹ and that the average insert size in the genomic libraries is 100 kb, how frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from muscle?

