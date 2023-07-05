Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceUnderstanding Independent Assortment
The wild-type (normal) fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, has straight wings and long bristles. Mutant strains have been isolated that have either curled wings or short bristles. The genes representing these two mutant traits are located on separate chromosomes. Carefully examine the data from the following five crosses. Assign gene symbols and, for each cross, determine the genotypes of the parents.

