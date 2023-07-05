The interphase nucleus is a highly structured organelle with chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories. In cultured human cells, researchers have identified approximately 8000 transcription factories per cell, each containing an average of eight tightly associated RNAP II molecules actively transcribing RNA. If each RNAP II molecule is transcribing a different gene, how might such a transcription factory appear? Provide a simple diagram that shows eight different genes being transcribed in a transcription factory and include the promoters, structural genes, and nascent transcripts in your presentation.