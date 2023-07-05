Skip to main content
Genetics19. Cancer GeneticsCancer Mutations
Problem 26
A study by Bose and colleagues [(1998). Blood 92:3362–3367] and a previous study by Biernaux and others [(1996). Bone Marrow Transplant 17:(Suppl. 3) S45–S47] showed that BCR-ABL fusion gene transcripts can be detected in 25 to 30 percent of healthy adults who do not develop chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML). Explain how these individuals can carry a fusion gene that is transcriptionally active and yet do not develop CML.

