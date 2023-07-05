The table given here lists the arrangement of alleles of linked genes in dihybrid organisms, the recombination frequency between the genes, and specific gamete genotypes. Using the information provided, determine the expected frequency of the listed gametes. Assume one map unit equals 1% recombination and, when three genes are involved, interference is zero.



Dihybrid Recombination Gamete

Genotype Frequency Genotype

A. DE/de 8% De

B. AD/ad 28% ad

C. DEF/def E–F 24% dEf

D–E 8%

D. BdE/bDe B–D 18% Bde

D–E 8%