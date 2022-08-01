Plaques and Experiments

Okay so in this video we're gonna be talking about bacterial fage genetics. So bacteriophages, if you have ever heard this term before, you may know what they mean. But essentially they're viruses that infect bacteria bacteria page. And so there are often times used to study bacterial genetics and also bacterial fage genetics. Um and so I want to talk a little bit about how you you know how you actually work with these in lab. So one of the main essays that you used to work with viruses in the laboratory is called a plaque essay. And so what how you do this is you infect a bacterial culture with a bacterial page. Then you plate that bacterial culture onto a Petri dish and grow the bacteria. So now we're growing colonies of bacteria then you can count the number of plaques. And so what is a plaque? It's sort of this like dot on the plate that's formed through the license. So the breaking open of the infected bacteria because the bacteria were infected. So that virus gets in it makes a bunch of copies of itself and then it slices it so that that virus can get out. So when it lice is it it forms this hole on the plate and that place where that hole is called a plaque. So what this looks like here, you can see that there is a bacterial plate here and all throughout here anywhere where it's sort of that like kind of white gray yellow color that's covering the most part that's bacteria. And all of these are plaques. This is where a page has actually infected the bacteria um colony essentially at this point and life this bacteria so it forms these plaques on the plate. And so a viral plaque can be used to study lots of different things including calculating how much virus you have or how infected the viruses or different types of mutations. And so they're super these are super important essays. Now there are three types of pages. There's the profile page and this is a virus that has integrated its genetic material into the bacterial genome. So this is a virus that has its own genetic material right? And when it in fact sometimes that genetic material can actually be integrated into the bacterial genome. So now you have this hybrid of virus and bacterial chromosome um in the bacterial chromosome. And this portion of that that's the viral D. N. A. Is called a profile page And it can lie there for a really long time and then later become active. Um So these are super important. Then you have the virulent pages and these are ones that immediately lice and kill kill the host cell. So the virus gets inside the cell it reproduces so quickly it sort of starts swelling the cell with how fast it's been reproducing how many virus offspring it's made. And eventually that's gonna you know pop the cell it's gonna lice the cell and release that virus into the environment. Then you have the temperate pages and these are actually viruses that remain inside the host for a period of time. It can be a few minutes, it can be a few years, it could be a few decades. It just sort of sits there and it's just like I'm just gonna chill here for a while, I'm not in any hurry, I'm just gonna enjoy the environment before I start having kids. And so um it does that for a period of time and then something triggers it and it's like okay I'm ready to produce a bunch of offspring now. And so it does and so it will eventually lice and kill the cell. But for a very long time it can actually just stay inside the cell. And that's called a temporary page. So those are the three types that you do need to know those vocab words, definitely. So with that let's turn the page.

