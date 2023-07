The amino acid sequence of a portion of a polypeptide is

N...Cys-Pro-Ala-Met-Gly-His-Lys...C



What is the mRNA sequence encoding this polypeptide fragment? Use N to represent any nucleotide, Pu to represent a purine, and Py to represent a pyrimidine. Label the 5′ and 3′ ends of the mRNA.