Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureAlternative DNA Forms
2:23 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook Question

DNA and RNA are chemically very similar but are distinguished, in large part, by the presence of a 2'-OH group in RNA and a 2'-H group in DNA. Why do you suppose that both DNA and RNA have 3'-OH groups and we do not typically find nucleic acids within cells that have 3'-H groups?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
22
Was this helpful?
1:57m

Watch next

Master Alternative DNA Forms with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
01:57
Alternative DNA Forms
Kylia Goodner
152
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.