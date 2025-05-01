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Multiple Choice
Simplify the root.
A
B
C
D
Imaginary
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression involves the fourth root of the square root of a negative number: \(^4\sqrt{\sqrt{-625}}\).
Rewrite the expression by combining the roots: since \(^4\sqrt{\sqrt{x}} = x^{\frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{4}} = x^{\frac{1}{8}}\), rewrite the expression as \((-625)^{\frac{1}{8}}\).
Note that \(-625\) is a negative number, and taking an even root (like the fourth root or eighth root) of a negative number is not defined in the real numbers; it involves imaginary or complex numbers.
Express \(-625\) as \(-1 \times 625\) to separate the negative sign: \((-1)^{\frac{1}{8}} \times 625^{\frac{1}{8}}\).
Since \((-1)^{\frac{1}{8}}\) represents an eighth root of \(-1\), which is a complex number, conclude that the simplified root is imaginary (not a real number).
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