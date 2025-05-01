Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Square each binomial.
A
x4+2x2+1
B
x4+1
C
x2+2x2+1
D
x2+2x+1
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \( (x^2 + 1)^2 \) means you are squaring the binomial \( x^2 + 1 \). This is equivalent to multiplying \( (x^2 + 1) \) by itself: \( (x^2 + 1)(x^2 + 1) \).
Apply the distributive property (also known as FOIL for binomials) to multiply each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial: \( x^2 \times x^2 \), \( x^2 \times 1 \), \( 1 \\times x^2 \), and \( 1 \\times 1 \).