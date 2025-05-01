Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Multiply the binomials.
A
B
C
D
x4−1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the binomials to multiply: \((x^2 - 1)\) and \((x^2 + 1)\).
Apply the distributive property (also known as FOIL for binomials) to multiply each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial: multiply \(x^2\) by \(x^2\), then \(x^2\) by \$1\(, then \)-1\( by \)x^2\(, and finally \)-1\( by \)1$.
Write out the products explicitly: \(x^2 \times x^2\), \(x^2 \times 1\), \(-1 \times x^2\), and \(-1 \times 1\).