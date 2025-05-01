Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Simplify.
A
y627x12
B
y56x7
C
y69x12
D
y63x4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a power of a fraction: \(\left(\frac{3x^4}{y^2}\right)^3\). When raising a fraction to a power, apply the exponent to both the numerator and the denominator separately.
Apply the exponent 3 to the numerator: \((3x^4)^3\). This means raise 3 to the third power and \(x^4\) to the third power.
Apply the exponent 3 to the denominator: \((y^2)^3\). This means raise \(y\) to the power of \(2 \times 3\).
Use the power of a power rule for exponents: \((a^m)^n = a^{m \times n}\). So, \(x^{4 \times 3} = x^{12}\) and \(y^{2 \times 3} = y^6\).
Combine the results to write the simplified expression as a single fraction: \(\frac{3^3 \cdot x^{12}}{y^6}\). Remember that \$3^3$ means 3 multiplied by itself three times.
