Calculate the difference between consecutive terms: \$5 - 10 = -5$, \(\frac{5}{2} - 5 = \frac{5}{2} - \frac{10}{2} = -\frac{5}{2}\), and \(\frac{5}{4} - \frac{5}{2} = \frac{5}{4} - \frac{10}{4} = -\frac{5}{4}\). Since these differences are not the same, the sequence is not arithmetic.