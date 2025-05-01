Multiple Choice
Use the graph to identify the solution to the system of equations or identify that the system has or infinitely many solutions. If there is a solution, check that the point satisfies both equations.
Independent and Consistent
Dependent and Consistent
Inconsistent
Master Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Use the graph to identify the solution to the system of equations or identify that the system has or infinitely many solutions. If there is a solution, check that the point satisfies both equations.
Determine the number of solutions the system of equations has without graphing.
Determine the number of solutions the system of equations has without graphing.