Find the vertex and axis of symmetry and determine the direction that the parabola opens.
The parabola opens downwards; Vertex: ; Axis of Symmetry:
The parabola opens downwards; Vertex: ; Axis of Symmetry:
The parabola opens to the left; Vertex: ; Axis of Symmetry:
The parabola opens to the left; Vertex: (0,1); Axis of Symmetry: y=1
Find the vertex and axis of symmetry and determine the direction that the parabola opens.
Find the vertex and axis of symmetry and determine the direction that the parabola opens.
Find the vertex and axis of symmetry and determine the direction that the parabola opens.
Determine the Vertex and Axis of Symmetry for the parabola , and determine which direction the parabola will open.