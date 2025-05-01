Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Carbohydrate Digestion
Multiple Choice
After a high-carbohydrate meal, glucose levels in the bloodstream rise. Which of the following correctly describes how the body manages this influx of glucose?
A
The liver immediately converts all excess glucose into fat since glycogen storage is limited.
B
Skeletal muscles store glucose as glycogen & can later release it into the bloodstream during fasting.
C
The liver & muscles both perform glycogenesis, but only the liver can release stored glucose back into circulation when blood sugar levels drop.
D
Glycogenolysis occurs in the liver to store excess glucose for future energy needs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. 'Glycogenesis' refers to the process of converting glucose into glycogen for storage, while 'glycogenolysis' refers to breaking down glycogen into glucose to release it into the bloodstream when needed.
Step 2: Analyze the role of the liver and muscles in glucose management. The liver and skeletal muscles both store glucose as glycogen through glycogenesis. However, only the liver has the ability to release glucose back into the bloodstream during fasting or low blood sugar levels, due to the presence of the enzyme glucose-6-phosphatase.
Step 3: Evaluate the incorrect statements. The liver does not immediately convert all excess glucose into fat; it first prioritizes glycogen storage. Skeletal muscles store glycogen for their own energy needs and cannot release it into the bloodstream because they lack the enzyme glucose-6-phosphatase.
Step 4: Confirm the correct statement. The correct description is that both the liver and muscles perform glycogenesis to store glucose as glycogen, but only the liver can release stored glucose back into circulation when blood sugar levels drop.
Step 5: Conclude by noting that glycogenolysis is not a storage process but rather the breakdown of glycogen to release glucose, which occurs in the liver to maintain blood sugar levels during fasting or energy demand.
