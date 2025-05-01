Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Carbohydrate Digestion
Multiple Choice
Dave has lactose intolerance. Is he able to eat any dairy products?
A
No, he should never consume any lactose because it could cause major health complications.
B
Yes, he should eat as much lactose as he wants because it won't affect him that much.
C
Yes, he can try consuming products with small amount of lactose or lactose-free alternatives.
D
Yes, but only once a month.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the condition: Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products, due to insufficient levels of the enzyme lactase in the digestive system.
Identify the symptoms: Common symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain after consuming lactose-containing foods.
Explore dietary options: People with lactose intolerance can often consume small amounts of lactose without severe symptoms. Lactose-free dairy products or alternatives like almond milk, soy milk, or oat milk are good options.
Consider individual tolerance: Each person with lactose intolerance has a different threshold for lactose consumption. It is important to monitor symptoms and adjust intake accordingly.
Evaluate the correct answer: Based on the information provided, the correct answer is that Dave can try consuming products with small amounts of lactose or lactose-free alternatives, as these are less likely to cause discomfort.
