Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
What percentage of your daily caloric intake should come from added sugars?
A
45-65%.
B
14%.
C
At least 10%.
D
10% or less.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question is asking about the recommended percentage of daily caloric intake that should come from added sugars. This is based on dietary guidelines provided by health organizations.
Review the options provided: The options include 45-65%, 14%, and at least 10%. However, the correct answer is stated as 10% or less.
Clarify the concept: Added sugars refer to sugars that are added to foods and beverages during processing or preparation. These do not include naturally occurring sugars found in fruits and milk. Consuming too much added sugar can lead to health issues such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.
Refer to dietary guidelines: According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, it is recommended that added sugars make up no more than 10% of your total daily caloric intake. For example, if your daily caloric intake is 2,000 calories, no more than 200 calories should come from added sugars.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is '10% or less' because it aligns with the established dietary guidelines aimed at promoting health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
