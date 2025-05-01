Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
It's recommended that carbohydrates make around __________% of your total energy intake. The primary function of carbohydrates is to provide your body with __________.
A
70-80; nutrients.
B
45-65; disease resistance.
C
25-45; energy.
D
45-65; energy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of carbohydrates in the diet: Carbohydrates are macronutrients that serve as the body's primary source of energy. They are broken down into glucose, which is used by cells for energy production.
Review the recommended dietary guidelines: According to most nutrition guidelines, carbohydrates should make up 45-65% of your total daily energy intake. This range ensures that the body gets sufficient energy while maintaining a balanced diet.
Clarify the primary function of carbohydrates: The main function of carbohydrates is to provide energy. When consumed, carbohydrates are metabolized into glucose, which is used in cellular respiration to produce ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the energy currency of the body.
Eliminate incorrect options: The option '70-80; nutrients' is incorrect because the percentage is too high, and 'nutrients' is not the primary function of carbohydrates. The option '25-45; energy' is also incorrect because the percentage is too low.
Select the correct answer: Based on the information, the correct answer is '45-65; energy,' as this aligns with the recommended dietary guidelines and the primary function of carbohydrates.
