Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
Jackie is training for a powerlifting competition and has increased her Calorie intake to 3,,000 Kcal per day. Based on AI recommendations, how many grams of fiber should she consume per day?
A
25 grams.
B
30 grams.
C
38 grams.
D
42 grams.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: Jackie is training for a powerlifting competition and consuming 3,000 Kcal per day. The goal is to determine the recommended daily fiber intake based on her Calorie consumption.
Recall the general guideline for fiber intake: The recommended daily fiber intake is often calculated as 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 Kcal consumed.
Set up the equation to calculate the recommended fiber intake: Multiply the total Calorie intake by the fiber recommendation per 1,000 Kcal. This can be expressed as:
Substitute Jackie's Calorie intake (3,000 Kcal) into the equation:
Simplify the equation to find the recommended fiber intake in grams. This will give the final value for how many grams of fiber Jackie should consume daily.
