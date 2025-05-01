Claire is a new mother and is trying to breastfeed her child. However, her body has an issue with oxytocin production. Which part of the breastfeeding process would most likely be impacted?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy
Breastfeeding
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about breastfeeding is false?
A
Formula is developed to be as similar as possible to breastmilk & is a safe alternative.
B
Production & release of breastmilk requires the release of prolactin & oxytocin from the pituitary gland.
C
Exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer & help the uterus return to its pregnancy size.
D
Formula is always more nutritious than breastmilk.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of breastfeeding and its benefits, including the nutritional and physiological aspects involved.
Step 2: Review the statements provided and identify the key facts about breastfeeding, such as the role of hormones like prolactin and oxytocin in milk production and release.
Step 3: Recognize that formula is designed to mimic breastmilk and is a safe alternative when breastfeeding is not possible, but it is not identical in nutritional composition or benefits.
Step 4: Note the health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months, including reduced risk of ovarian cancer and aiding the uterus in returning to its pre-pregnancy size.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by comparing it against established scientific knowledge: the claim that formula is always more nutritious than breastmilk is incorrect, as breastmilk contains unique bioactive components that formula cannot fully replicate.
Related Videos
Related Practice